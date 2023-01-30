Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
Bundle Up Boise, February is Predicted to Be Colder and Wetter Than Usual
If you are getting tired of winter and are ready for some warmer weather, sorry this is some bad news for you. A cold snap hit the Treasure Valley and while temps will start going up a little later in the week, meteorologists are predicting a colder February than usual and more snow/cold rain fall in February than usual too.
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
livability.com
Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?
Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
KIVI-TV
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
beckersasc.com
State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation
The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape. Dr. Cole was reported...
Idaho Senate Bill Would Repeal ban on Public Funding Support to Religious Organizations
A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would...
idahoednews.org
The Caldwell School Board disregards the voices of concerned citizens
As a state senator and a representative of the Caldwell community, I am appalled by the recent events surrounding the Caldwell School Board’s policy regarding transgender students. The shutdown of the school board meeting during testimony on this issue is a blatant disregard for the voices of concerned citizens and a violation of their right to be heard.
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″
A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
Change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon County in November of 2022
The proposed bill would eliminate student IDs and personal affidavits as acceptable voter identification. In November 2022, the change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon Counties.
Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie May Be Missing in Boise This Year
It’s that time of the year when your adorable little “dealer” is hitting you up, asking if you’d like to buy some Girl Scout Cookies. If you’ve already looked at your scout’s order form or website, you may be panicking. Why is your favorite cookie NOT listed?!
Post Register
Frigid air expected for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Another storm blocking ridge of high pressure has settled into the west coast. This is going to set us up for another dry pattern through at least the end of the week. As the high pressure spins clockwise, it pushes the Jet Stream into Alaska and doesn’t allow it to settle back down into the Continental U.S. until it reaches the Dakotas.
Comments / 1