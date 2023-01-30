ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
livability.com

Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?

Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

The Caldwell School Board disregards the voices of concerned citizens

As a state senator and a representative of the Caldwell community, I am appalled by the recent events surrounding the Caldwell School Board’s policy regarding transgender students. The shutdown of the school board meeting during testimony on this issue is a blatant disregard for the voices of concerned citizens and a violation of their right to be heard.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Frigid air expected for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Another storm blocking ridge of high pressure has settled into the west coast. This is going to set us up for another dry pattern through at least the end of the week. As the high pressure spins clockwise, it pushes the Jet Stream into Alaska and doesn’t allow it to settle back down into the Continental U.S. until it reaches the Dakotas.
BOISE, ID

