rrspin.com
Police investigate Hardee's robbery attempt
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an attempted armed robbery which occurred at the Julian R. Allsbrook Highway Hardee’s around 9:45 Wednesday night. Chief Bobby Martin said officers were dispatched to the eatery after receiving a report of a masked person entering the building and pointing a gun at staff. The person went behind the counter and asked where the money was.
rrspin.com
Three face drug charges following Whitaker St. raid
Three people face methamphetamine and other drug charges following a raid Wednesday night on Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Another man at the residence was arrested as a probation absconder. Sergeant A. Holland, C-squad deputies and assistance from the HCSO narcotics unit...
rrspin.com
Garysburg man faces weapon count following stop
A Garysburg man faces a convicted felon in possession of a weapon count following a stop by a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said Deputy C. Roberts observed the violation in the area of highways 158 and 48 and conducted a traffic stop. During...
rrspin.com
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
cbs17
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
rrspin.com
RR man wanted in Store Next Door, Family Dollar heists
A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in two of the recent strings of armed robberies in the city limits and county. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said investigators believe that Mahkhi Bynum, 21, may be involved in the other armed robberies that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
cbs17
Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
cbs17
rrspin.com
HCSO investigating suspicious death of Whitakers man
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Michael Darren Coburn, 59, of Whitakers. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said coon hunters discovered Coburn in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mill roads in the Enfield area. He was positively identified late Monday through fingerprints. The sheriff’s...
WCNC
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
rrspin.com
Heist Saturday in RR now the fifth since Jan. 13
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating a second armed robbery and the fifth overall in Halifax County Since January 13. The latest heist occurred Saturday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Family Dollar on Highway 158. Chief Bobby Martin said he believes this robbery could be related to the others which...
Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
