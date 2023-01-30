Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
New Vermont ‘Bee Team’ to tackle pollinator threats
UVM's Samantha Alger, who studies bee diseases, will help to establish a new Vermont Pollinator Working Group with Apis Fund support. Photo: Joshua Brown. Research on bee-harming pesticides and farmer-centered ‘Know Your 5’ campaign win Apis Fund support. by Ellie Scott & Basil Waugh, University of Vermont A...
VTDigger
Vermont needs another stimulus
The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
vermontbiz.com
Sanders announces winners of 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest for Vermont students
Sanders will meet the finalists for a roundtable discussion at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday, February 11. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Thursday announced the winners of his thirteenth annual State of the Union Essay Contest, which gives Vermont high school students of all backgrounds an opportunity to address a major issue facing the country and propose solutions. This year, 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges, ranking the essays and selecting twelve finalists and three winners.
vermontbiz.com
$13 million investment in dairy processing to support Northeast dairy sector
Two grants bring millions to expand dairy processing capacity and increase infrastructure resiliency. Vermont Business Magazine The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) announces two grants for dairy processors, totaling a $13 million investment in the region. This much-needed investment comes at a time when the conventional and organic dairy sectors are facing extreme pressures, from skyrocketing feed and transportation costs to continuing supply-chain disruptions, to limited processing infrastructure in the Northeast. Dairy processors play a vital role in the health of our regional economy, and increasing our regional processing capacity paves the way toward stabilizing the dairy sector.
vtcynic.com
Counterpoint: Declining in-state admissions signify less opportunity for Vermonters
Vermont sits in the middle of the U.S. states when it comes to income, according to the World Population Review. So, why isn’t UVM accessible for Vermonters?. While there has been a genuine decline in numbers of Vermonters graduating from high school since 2008, the 80% of students in the Vermont State Colleges System are in-state, according to a Sept. 28, 2015 article from the Burlington Free Press.
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Vermont 2023: Free Guide
Many small businesses start out as sole proprietorships or partnerships. As the business grows, business owners often want to upgrade their formality to a business entity that is separate from their personal financial matters. However, the thought of an S-Corp or C-Corp with a board of directors may be too complicated and expensive. That is where the LLC, or Limited Liability Company, business entity comes in. This structure is highly effective at separating business liabilities and debts from the owner’s personal accounts, while still being easy to form and operate. In this guide, we explain the complete process to start your LLC in Vermont and provide a review of the leading LLC formation platforms that provide fast and dependable services.
montpelierbridge.org
State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15
In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont awarded $23 million grant to support children, families and the early childhood system
The federal grant will help to improve outcomes and access to services for Vermont children from birth to age 8. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont has been awarded a $23 million federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system, support the early childhood workforce and improve the quality and availability of services for children from birth to age 8. The Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Renewal Grant will provide the state with approximately $7.7 million per year for three years (2023–2025), with $2 million of subgrants going to local communities annually to support mental health care for children and families, high-quality child care and family engagement along with support for the early childhood workforce.
Vermont Conversation: Kiah Morris continues her fight for justice
Morris has continued to fight back and speak out since resigning her seat as a state representative from Bennington. She stepped down out of concern for the safety of her family, but she has not stepped back. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Kiah Morris continues her fight for justice .
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
vermontbiz.com
Celebrate World Wetlands Day by restoring Vermont’s wetlands
A game camera set up at the restoration site in 2016 captured numerous species using the restored site such as river otter, raccoon, white tailed deer, beaver, rabbit, osprey, and this blue heron feeding on a fish with ducks in the background; photo provided by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices fall to average of $3.50 per gallon
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 3 cents in the last week to $3.50 per gallon, as prices here peaked on January 25 and are now edging closer to the national average. Vermont prices are up 15 cents/g in the last month and are 6 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy(link is external), the cheapest station in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.27/g) and the most expensive was in Killington ($3.749).
themaplenews.com
Maple industry in Vermont thriving
RANDOLPH, Vt.—The maple industry is mostly thriving but some challenges lie ahead. That was the message from a panel of industry experts during the VMSMA & UVM Extension winter conference last month. “I’m always optimistic but it seems we are at a bit of a crossroads,” said Arnold Coombs...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
VTDigger
The Jay Peak Saga continues
Concerning VTDigger's latest legal attempt to secure the so-called EB-5 "secret documents" regarding the Jay Peak scandal, a seven-year wait has been much too long. Any rational person can only conclude that the state's handling of the document requests is an attempt to hide any improper actions or inactions by the state agencies and/or the possible involvement of some our highest elected officials.
WCAX
Report: Act 250 reforms key to Vt. farm viability
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposed Act 250 land use reforms could help farms remain viable by allowing them to diversify their business models, according to a report to the Vermont Legislature. The report from the Natural Resources Board says there are too many regulatory barriers from the state agency of...
