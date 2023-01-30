Many small businesses start out as sole proprietorships or partnerships. As the business grows, business owners often want to upgrade their formality to a business entity that is separate from their personal financial matters. However, the thought of an S-Corp or C-Corp with a board of directors may be too complicated and expensive. That is where the LLC, or Limited Liability Company, business entity comes in. This structure is highly effective at separating business liabilities and debts from the owner’s personal accounts, while still being easy to form and operate. In this guide, we explain the complete process to start your LLC in Vermont and provide a review of the leading LLC formation platforms that provide fast and dependable services.

