SANFORD, N.C. — A man with a long criminal history faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He was released from prison in May 2022, was arrested on new drug charges on Jan. 6, was out on bond and arrested again on more drug charges Jan. 11 before authorities added the murder charge.

SANFORD, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO