K945
Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
KTBS
2 males shot in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
cenlanow.com
SPD searching for missing mother and son
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are looking for two missing people. According to a media release, 67-year-old Jean Poche and her 50-year-old son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November 2022.
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
KSLA
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend
The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend. The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing...
ktalnews.com
BPSO: Magnolia Plumbing employee arrested for felony theft
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was placed under arrest by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after an investigation determined he may have initiated a scheme that resulted in his employer losing thousands of dollars. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, allegedly...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter
The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
KTBS
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
(Editor's Note: This article has been outdated by developing events but is retained in our database for historical reference.) Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning,...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
KSLA
SPD says runaway teen found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department located a runaway teenager on Feb. 1. Police say the teen ran away from his home on Jan. 26.
