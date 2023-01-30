South County Warming Center opens Monday night

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.–The South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande will open as an overnight warming center Monday for those who need shelter from the scattered rainfall.

Operated by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition individuals spending the night will receive a hot meal. The shelter welcomes families and individuals but asks guests not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8:00 p.m.

No re-entry is permitted in the shelter once one arrives and chooses to leave. Guests don't have to be sober, but alcohol and other substances aren't allowed into the warming center.

5Cities Homeless Coalition will not be offering its usual transportation system. No pets are welcome.

Community members looking to donate or volunteer can contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, at (805) 295-1501 , charmain.navarette@5chc.org .

