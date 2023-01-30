ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

South County Warming Center opens Monday night

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AY2j3_0kWT3sH800

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.–The South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande will open as an overnight warming center Monday for those who need shelter from the scattered rainfall.

Operated by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition individuals spending the night will receive a hot meal. The shelter welcomes families and individuals but asks guests not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8:00 p.m.

No re-entry is permitted in the shelter once one arrives and chooses to leave. Guests don't have to be sober, but alcohol and other substances aren't allowed into the warming center.

5Cities Homeless Coalition will not be offering its usual transportation system. No pets are welcome.

Community members looking to donate or volunteer can contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, at (805) 295-1501 , charmain.navarette@5chc.org .

The post South County Warming Center opens Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The U.S. Drought Monitor reports both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are improving with their drought status. This is due to the rainstorms that hit the Central Coast last month. Local farmers say this helps their harvesting routine for at least a year. This monitor is updated every Thursday. There The post Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

FEMA delivers over $1.5 million in disaster relief grants in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - More than 1,000 people have applied for storm related help from FEMA in San Luis Obispo County. That's according to SLO County Emergency Services Coordinator Rachel Dion, who appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about disaster assistance. Dion said over $1.5 million in grant money has already been The post FEMA delivers over $1.5 million in disaster relief grants in SLO County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy