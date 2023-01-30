ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
PureWow

The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America

Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

2 foreign skiers hit by Japan avalanche found, presumed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Two foreign men hit by an avalanche while backcountry skiing were found without vital signs in a famous ski resort in central Japan, police said Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said the two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who were presumed dead.
NBC Miami

Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight

The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

Ford's U.S. Sales Start 2023 on Strong Footing, Boosted by F-Series and Bronco

DETROIT — Ford Motor's new U.S. vehicle sales started 2023 on a stronger footing than a year earlier but were down 18.4% from December, the company reported Thursday. January is historically one of the weakest months of the year, while December is one of the strongest. Still, the month-over-month decline is notable as the worst for the automaker since a 28% drop between May and June of last year. Between December 2021 and January 2022, sales declined 17.4%.
NBC Miami

Why Amazon Marketplace Didn't Survive in China

China's e-commerce market was valued at $2 trillion in 2022, according to GlobalData, and the country also has a rapidly growing middle class, making it an attractive market for American companies. Amazon entered the China market in 2004 through a $75 million acquisition of Joyo.com, an online book and media...
NBC Miami

Fanatics to Start Livestreamed Shopping of Trading Cards, Collectibles

Nick Bell, previously Snap's global head of content and partnerships, will lead Fanatics' new trading cards livestreamed shopping business. Livestreamed shopping is growing in the U.S. thanks to efforts from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Walmart, but still pales in popularity compared to Asia. The sports platform company, which recently...

