Alabama State

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Popculture

Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Chris Simms Takes Strong Stance on Trading Justin Fields Away

Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields. While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady's Retirement Could Give Bears Multiple Offseason Gifts

Brady's retirement could be blessing for Bears in multiple ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tom Brady era is officially over. For good this time. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning with a video posted to his social media channels. Brady retired last offseason but unretired after just 40 days, electing to return for one more run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers 2023 Reunion Quickly Shut Down by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan quickly shuts down Jimmy G-49ers reunion in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brace for another NFL offseason highlighted by quarterback controversy, the head coach and general manager John Lynch cleared up a few things on Wednesday. With both Trey Lance and...
NBC Chicago

If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, Five Teams Who Could Be Good Fit

5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

49ers' Robbie Gould Is ‘Nowhere Near Retiring'

Robbie Gould is 'nowhere near retiring' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is still chasing after that elusive Super Bowl championship after the San Francisco 49ers' disappointing end to the 2022 NFL season. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jets' Garrett Wilson Makes Pitch for Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes pitch for Aaron Rodgers on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Jets are not playing coy in their bid for Aaron Rodgers, with Garrett Wilson making a pitch on Instagram. The wide receiver just wrapped up his rookie season and he...
NBC Chicago

Rick Spielman on Bears' Offseason: ‘It's Rare and It's Exciting'

Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

See How Twitter Praised (and Joked About) Tom Brady's Retirement

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The GOAT has called it a career. Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
NBC Chicago

What If Patrick Mahomes Became a Chicago Bear in 2017?

What if Patrick Mahomes became a Chicago Bear in 2017? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes' father – Patrick Mahomes Sr. – guested on 670 the Score's Parkins & Spiegel to admit a gut-punching anecdote about the 2017 NFL draft. “They [Chicago Bears] told...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

