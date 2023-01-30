ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Baylor vs. Texas prediction: College basketball pick Monday, Jan. 30

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltq1G_0kWT3W3G00

At various points during the season, both Texas and Baylor were ranked in the top five ahead of what promised to be a problematic Big 12 slate for both.

And while they’ve each fallen from those ranks during the season, these two in-state rivals are trending in opposite directions ahead of Monday’s meeting in Austin.

What started as a potential storybook season for Texas took a difficult turn when head coach Chris Beard was suspended in mid-December and eventually fired in early January. Unsurprisingly, his team has struggled to regain its form in nearly two months since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRtN5_0kWT3W3G00
Guard Keyonte George #1 of the Baylor Bears handles the ball
Getty Images
Baylor vs. Texas prediction (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Before Beard’s suspension, the Longhorns ranked fourth in adjusted efficiency and outscored teams by 23.8 points per game en route to a 7-1 start. Since then, it’s been a different story: Texas ranks 30th in T-Rank’s power rating with a 10-3 record since he stepped away on Dec. 12, and its defense — which was a hallmark under Beard — ranks 95th in adjusted efficiency.

Meanwhile, Baylor has shaken off a three-game losing streak to open conference play with six consecutive wins entering Monday, highlighted by a six-point win over Kansas a week ago. That’s not the only big win for Scott Drew’s group, which also slayed UCLA and Gonzaga this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7jjf_0kWT3W3G00
Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Betting on College Basketball?

Two of the Bears’ three conference losses came to teams that beat Texas by double digits, and the third was a one-point loss to TCU. This one should be close, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Baylor finds a way to win this one outright.

Baylor vs. Texas pick

THE PLAY: Baylor, +3.5 ( FanDuel )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas basketball: Longhorns' win over Baylor shows Rodney Terry's stamp after coach's defensive challenge

While Texas has played well under interim men's basketball coach Rodney Terry since the termination of Chris Beard, the Longhorns got beat down Saturday at Tennessee in a game that was not all that competitive. But Monday, the burnt orange bounced back with a win over Baylor by a score of 76-71. Texas now sits atop the Big 12 standings with a record of 7-2 in the league.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at...
WACO, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

LBJ Loses Coach To UT Recruiting Gig

When one door closes, another opens. After resurrecting the LBJ football program, head coach Jahmal Fenner has stepped down to join the University of Texas football program. He will serve as the Longhorns’ director of high school relations. The position serves as a liaison between the team and the...
AUSTIN, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy