Baylor vs. Texas prediction: College basketball pick Monday, Jan. 30

At various points during the season, both Texas and Baylor were ranked in the top five ahead of what promised to be a problematic Big 12 slate for both.

And while they’ve each fallen from those ranks during the season, these two in-state rivals are trending in opposite directions ahead of Monday’s meeting in Austin.

What started as a potential storybook season for Texas took a difficult turn when head coach Chris Beard was suspended in mid-December and eventually fired in early January. Unsurprisingly, his team has struggled to regain its form in nearly two months since.

Guard Keyonte George #1 of the Baylor Bears handles the ball Getty Images

Before Beard’s suspension, the Longhorns ranked fourth in adjusted efficiency and outscored teams by 23.8 points per game en route to a 7-1 start. Since then, it’s been a different story: Texas ranks 30th in T-Rank’s power rating with a 10-3 record since he stepped away on Dec. 12, and its defense — which was a hallmark under Beard — ranks 95th in adjusted efficiency.

Meanwhile, Baylor has shaken off a three-game losing streak to open conference play with six consecutive wins entering Monday, highlighted by a six-point win over Kansas a week ago. That’s not the only big win for Scott Drew’s group, which also slayed UCLA and Gonzaga this season.

Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two of the Bears’ three conference losses came to teams that beat Texas by double digits, and the third was a one-point loss to TCU. This one should be close, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Baylor finds a way to win this one outright.

THE PLAY: Baylor, +3.5 ( FanDuel )