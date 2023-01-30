ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings

A food service director is being accused of stealing one-and-a-half million dollars worth of chicken wings from a Chicago-area school district. Vera Liddell is accused of ordering more than eleven-thousand cases of the wings from the district's food provider before picking them up in a district cargo van. Court records...
CHICAGO, IL
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting

The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
RICHTON PARK, IL
Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
HARVEY, IL
Illinois Cook County Attorney Drops Charges Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly’s lawyer and his accuser are addressing the charges against him being dropped by the Illinois Cook County State’s attorney. The charges were dropped citing a focus on limited resources and time on behalf of the state. Kelly’s lawyer says there’s no real relief as Kelly is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop

The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
SAINT JOHN, IN
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
