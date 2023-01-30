Read full article on original website
Illinois woman charged with stealing $1.5M in chicken wings from school district
An Illinois woman accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, mainly chicken wings, committed the thefts during the pandemic, prosecutors said.
cwbchicago.com
21 year sentence for Chicago man who robbed a convenience store while on electronic monitoring for robbing another convenience store
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a Chicago man to a whopping 21-year sentence for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint while he was on electronic monitoring for allegedly robbing another store. Kameron Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm and received the lengthy...
iheart.com
School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
A food service director is being accused of stealing one-and-a-half million dollars worth of chicken wings from a Chicago-area school district. Vera Liddell is accused of ordering more than eleven-thousand cases of the wings from the district's food provider before picking them up in a district cargo van. Court records...
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting
The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
fox32chicago.com
3 transported from Cook County Jail to area hospitals for possible drug overdoses: CFD
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were transported from the Cook County Jail to area hospitals for probable drug overdoses Wednesday night, the Chicago Fire Department said. It is unknown at this time the condition of the individuals. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
1051thebounce.com
Illinois Cook County Attorney Drops Charges Against R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s lawyer and his accuser are addressing the charges against him being dropped by the Illinois Cook County State’s attorney. The charges were dropped citing a focus on limited resources and time on behalf of the state. Kelly’s lawyer says there’s no real relief as Kelly is...
Mail Stolen From Condo Building in Greektown While Thieves Leave Packages Behind
After arriving at a Greektown condo building in a U-Haul truck, masked thieves were in and out in less than two minutes, ransacking the mail room in the theft. “They didn’t steal all the Amazon boxes or packages,” resident Jeremy Cabral said. “They came in and stole the...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop accused of forging records to beat traffic tickets won 70 dismissals — and paid just 10 times, records show
Chicago — Prosecutors on Tuesday accused a newly-retired Chicago cop of successfully contesting dozens of traffic tickets since 2009 by falsely reporting that his girlfriend had stolen his car 44 different times. But a review of city ticketing records by CWB Chicago found that Jeffrey Kriv actually won the...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop
The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who claimed armed robbery video showed someone else wearing his clothes gets 6-year sentence
A Chicago man who claimed that surveillance video showed a different man wearing his clothing to rob a woman has, well, finally admitted that it was him. Craig Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on January 13 in exchange for a six-year sentence from Judge James Obbish, according to court records.
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
fox32chicago.com
Lane Bryant shootings: New theories emerge as Tinley Park murders remain unsolved after 15 years
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This week marks 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders happened in a Tinley Park strip mall. In a Fox 32 News special report, Dane Placko takes a look back at the case described as one with a lot of leads and no clear motive. Tinley...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
Illinois high school student allegedly threatened to kill other students
An Illinois high school student was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kill another student and their friend. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
