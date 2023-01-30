ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marc Anthony's star-studded wedding to Nadia Ferreira rages well into the Miami night

By Christie D'Zurilla
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0172WE_0kWT3UHo00

Musician and actor Marc Anthony has tied the knot for the fourth time, marrying beauty queen Nadia Ferreira under the official eyes of the mayor of Miami — with a wealth of famous friends in attendance.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated the Saturday ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, according to Hola! , which reported the news the night of the event. A Catholic priest also blessed the newlyweds, the outlet said.

Ferreira, 23, who works as a model, won the Miss Universe Paraguay title in 2021 and was first runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant later that year. She posted an Instagram story Sunday showing her and Anthony, 54, with David Beckham, who attended the nuptials with wife Victoria Beckham.

The couple went Instagram-official last March and got engaged in May, per Page Six .

According to Hola!, David Beckham shared best-man duties with Mexican businessman Carlos Slim Domit, son of Carlos Slim Helú, the telecom magnate who at one time was the richest man in the world and is still in the top 10 .

Also celebrating were singers Maluma, Romeo Santos and Luis Fonsi and actors Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hola! reported. Leah Remini was also there, according to her social media .

The festivities continued well into Sunday morning, with "The View" co-host Ana Navarro offering a few details on Instagram.

"Folks, when I left @marcanthony’s & @nadiatferreira’s wedding at 3am, @victoriabeckham & @davidbeckham were on the dance floor and @salmahayek was gliding in the air, while @luisfonsi looked on," Navarro wrote . "I ran out of gas. Am now in my bed feeling I’m missing out. But I just couldn’t stand in these shoes one more minute. ... I don’t even have the energy to take off my make-up."

Also on social media , Hayek shared a photo of herself in the gorgeous green gown she wore to the wedding.

Anthony, a singer-songwriter and actor whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and model Shannon De Lima. He has two children each with Torres, Lopez and ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

The Times was unable to reach a representative for Anthony on Monday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
