Alec Baldwin to be formally charged Tuesday in Halyna Hutchins’ death
Alec Baldwin will be formally charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Criminal charges against the “30 Rock” star, along with the Western film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were announced earlier this month, though not officially filed.
“The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” said Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “The evidence and the facts speak for themselves.”
Baldwin fired the prop gun — which contained a live bullet that killed married mom Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 49, on the set in October 2021.
Assistant director David Halls has taken a misdemeanor plea deal for handing the loaded gun to Baldwin.
“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said earlier this month.
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face up to five years behind bars, if convicted.
Prosecutors plan to make public Tuesday the charging documents, probable cause statement and Halls’ plea agreement.
At the time, Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas told The Post they planned to beat the charges.
“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” Nikas said in a statement.
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian also faced a wrongful death suit filed by Hutchins’ family claiming he was responsible since he was “holding the weapon.” That case was settled for an undisclosed amount in October.
Gutierrez-Reed has maintained her innocence and in January 2022 filed suit against the prop company for allegedly selling live and dummy rounds mixed together.
