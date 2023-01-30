The 1909: State of the State, CAPS influx and a Starbucks location move
This week on The 1909, host Lily Guiney discusses Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address and lawmakers' reactions to it, CAPS seeing a higher number of students in 'holiday aftermath' and Starbucks moving into the MSU Main Library. In addition, get the details on Student Life and Engagement's initiative to provide free menstrual products throughout campus.
The 1909 is a weekly podcast recapping the week's news publishing every Monday.
"The 1909" Team
Host: Lily Guiney
Podcast Coordinator: Anthony Brinson III
Edited by: Drew Goretzka, Claire Grant
