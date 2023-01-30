ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 1909: State of the State, CAPS influx and a Starbucks location move

By The State News Podcast Network
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3bea_0kWT3Jp300

This week on The 1909, host Lily Guiney discusses Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address and lawmakers' reactions to it, CAPS seeing a higher number of students in 'holiday aftermath' and Starbucks moving into the MSU Main Library. In addition, get the details on Student Life and Engagement's initiative to provide free menstrual products throughout campus.

The 1909 is a weekly podcast recapping the week's news publishing every Monday.

"The 1909" Team

Host: Lily Guiney

Podcast Coordinator: Anthony Brinson III

Edited by: Drew Goretzka, Claire Grant

