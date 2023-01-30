Travis Kelce is second only to Jerry Rice in career postseason catches, yards and touchdowns

Read full article on original website
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.
NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis
On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
NBC Sports
49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives. With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try...
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment
Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson calls San Francisco a 'dream scenario' for Tom Brady
ESPN NFL analyst and former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson has called spending a year with the San Fransico 49ers a 'dream scenario' for Tom Brady.
NBC Sports
DeMeco Ryans uses J.J. Watt as the model of what he wants the Texans to be
New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans played for the Texans for six years, and the last of those years was J.J. Watt‘s rookie year. And Ryans says Watt grew to exemplify what the Texans are going to be. Ryans said today at his introductory press conference that Watt’s approach...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
Here are the worst QB performances in Super Bowl history
For every quarterback that lifts the Lombardi Trophy, there is one walking off the Super Bowl field in defeat. Through 56 editions of the game, some signal callers have made that woeful walk after truly dismal performances. Between interceptions, fumbles and incompletions, some quarterback outings got out of hand on...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
