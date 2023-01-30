ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson led all rookies in sacks, and set an NFL record for interceptions by a rookie lineman. James Houston set an NFL record too, for most sacks in a player’s first six games, and finished with more of them than every rookie except Hutchinson. Throw in the emergence of guys like Josh Paschal and John Cominsky along the way, and by season’s end, the outlook of the pass rush looked brighter than it has in a very long time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO