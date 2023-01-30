Read full article on original website
Former Tigers pitcher signs minor-league deal with Nationals
Right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals. Peralta, who turns 34 in May, worked exclusively as a reliever for the Tigers in 2022, posting a 2.58 ERA in 38 1/3 innings with 24 walks and 32 strikeouts. He was released in August.
Veteran reliever who started career with Tigers heads to Toronto
Veteran right-hander Chad Green, who started his career with the Detroit Tigers, has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Green, who turns 32 in May, underwent Tommy John surgery nine months ago and will miss at least the first part of the 2023 season. Before his injury...
Tigers’ future at shortstop hinges on Javier Baez’s season, then his decision
Javier Baez’s performance in 2023 could determine what the Detroit Tigers’ infield looks like in 2027. The Tigers shortstop will have a chance to opt out of remaining four years of his contract after this season. If he plays well in 2023 and is convinced he can fetch...
2 former Tigers players joining TV broadcast team in 2023
Two former players are joining the Detroit Tigers’ television broadcast team; another ex-player is getting an expanded role; and a Hall-of-Famer is departing the booth. Bally Sports Detroit announced Wednesday that former Tigers Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones will join the broadcast team in 2023. Meanwhile, Craig Monroe will...
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Romeo Okwara planning to stick around Detroit as he eyes return to form in 2023
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson led all rookies in sacks, and set an NFL record for interceptions by a rookie lineman. James Houston set an NFL record too, for most sacks in a player’s first six games, and finished with more of them than every rookie except Hutchinson. Throw in the emergence of guys like Josh Paschal and John Cominsky along the way, and by season’s end, the outlook of the pass rush looked brighter than it has in a very long time.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Angels Rumors: Halos Remain Very Interested in Signing Free-Agent All-Star Closer
He would bring a ton of experience to the bullpen.
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Tigers’ Harold Castro goes nuts celebrating walk-off home run to win Venezuelan league
A Detroit Tigers player delivered a walk-off home run Monday night to win the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, and the entire team and stadium went nuts. Harold Castro plays for the Leones del Caracas, who were facing the Tiburones de La Guaira in a best-of-seven series for the league championship. The game was tied 6-6... The post Tigers’ Harold Castro goes nuts celebrating walk-off home run to win Venezuelan league appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tigers remain all-in with Spencer Torkelson, but patience won’t last forever
In the five years since Miguel Cabrera ceased being an everyday first baseman and transitioned to nearly full-time designated hitter, the Detroit Tigers have had five different primary first basemen. First base was a fallback position for four of them -- John Hicks, Brandon Dixon, Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop...
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Braves reportedly signed a former Red Sox infielder recently
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Are the Detroit Pistons “going to be great next year?”
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the NBA standings again this season, but according to Bojan Bogdanovic, they don’t plan to be there long. According to a recent report, Bojan Bogdanovic said the team not only gave him assurances that he is part of their future plans, but that those plans include a big leap next season.
Two former Spartans playing in Senior Bowl on Saturday
A pair of former Michigan State All-Americans will represent the program in the premier college all-star showcase prior to the 2023 NFL draft. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and punter Bryce Baringer are both playing for the National Team in the Senior Bowl. The two will practice this week for NFL coaches and scouts and play in the game on Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFLN) at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in in Mobile, Ala.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
The “Yzerplan” Was Never Going to be a Straight Line
April 19, 2019. That was the day the clouds over the Red Wings fandom finally cleared for good; a day that signaled nothing but smooth sailing from then on out. It was the day Stevie Y came home. The hopelessness from the waning twilight of the Wings’ dynasty was immediately...
Jamaal Williams tired of NFL hypocrisy on TD dances: ‘They’re just being weenies’
ALLEN PARK -- Jamaal Williams is fed up with the NFL’s hypocrisy. The Detroit Lions running back was fined twice this past season for excessive celebration, first getting docked $13,261 for thrusting his hips following a Week 3 score against Minnesota, then another $18,566 for another hip-thrusting celebration in the Week 18 win against Green Bay.
