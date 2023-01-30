ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

10About Town: An auto show, Darwin Day and a seed swap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WayneStock XI starts on Thursday! This music festival brings many genres of music together and was created to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. This festival is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Relix Variety Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is $5 at the door per night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring

Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

UT students urge university to 'control growth' during rally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee saw a stellar football season, which leaders said helped increase the number of applications from new students to an all-time high. Some members of the campus community said they wanted leaders to control UT's growth, as they struggled to find space for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT to host conference discussing issues impacting the Black community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Office of Multicultural Student Life is organizing a conference to bring together students, staff members and faculty to discuss issues uniquely affecting the Black community. It's part of the 18th annual Black Issues Conference and will feature a prominent author and activist...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone

The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
