Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO