Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
10About Town: An auto show, Darwin Day and a seed swap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WayneStock XI starts on Thursday! This music festival brings many genres of music together and was created to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. This festival is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Relix Variety Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is $5 at the door per night.
Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Knoxville Sessions album revisited
Ted Olson discusses 'Satan is Busy in Knoxville: Revisting the Knoxville Sessions' out now, bear-family.com.
Dolly Parton makes it clear she's not endorsing CBD gummies, but she is a fan of cornbread
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seemingly out of the blue Wednesday, Dolly Parton fans were greeted with a few unique facts about the East Tennessee legend on her Twitter page: She's never endorsed CBD or keto products, but she is a fan of cake, cookies and cornbread. Some people were rightfully...
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
Zoo Knoxville giving people a chance to name a cockroach after their ex during new fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Valentine's Day is usually filled with romantic gestures, flowers and stuffed animals. But for people spurned by former partners, Valentine's Day can also include cockroaches. Zoo Knoxville is giving people a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their former partners for $10. The fundraiser...
Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring
Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
UT students urge university to 'control growth' during rally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee saw a stellar football season, which leaders said helped increase the number of applications from new students to an all-time high. Some members of the campus community said they wanted leaders to control UT's growth, as they struggled to find space for...
UT to host conference discussing issues impacting the Black community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Office of Multicultural Student Life is organizing a conference to bring together students, staff members and faculty to discuss issues uniquely affecting the Black community. It's part of the 18th annual Black Issues Conference and will feature a prominent author and activist...
United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
Walters State planning to host documentary viewing about East TN doctor who shattered racial barriers
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A professor at Walters State Community College said the college is planning to host a viewing of a documentary that shares the story of an East Tennessee doctor who shattered racial barriers and rose to national prominence during the 1950s. It is called "Extraordinary Man: Dr....
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone
The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says
A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in West Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked the scene for hours.
'Time to take your shot' | Digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starts Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wasn't able to grab tickets to Hamilton in the Tennessee Theatre will have another shot to see the show. The theatre and producer Jeffrey Seller announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starting Friday. Tickets will be available for every performance for $10. The...
Pigeon Forge home, RV destroyed in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
