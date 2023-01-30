Read full article on original website
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star
It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate. A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.
Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center
It's just about that time. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. That's according...
Despite Closure of Yellowstone Garage (Again), Rock the Block Still a Possibility This Summer
It's been quite the rollercoaster for the Yellowstone Garage. In 2022, John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill, and The Hall on Ash, announced the restaurant's closure. In December of 2022, however, new owners came on board and, in kind of a funny story, announced that they would be re-opening Yellowstone Garage.
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Casper Homeowner Catches Thieves Breaking Into His House, Alerts Police
The Casper Police Department announced that a homeowner helped Casper Police arrest burglars that broke into his home. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "on the evening January 31, 2023, an attentive homeowner for a residence located on Indian Paintbrush was alerted to activity on his home security video system. The homeowner viewed two unknown individuals attempting to gain entry into his residence. The homeowner, who was off-site at the time, remained on the phone and continued to give information to the Public Safety Communications Center while police responded."
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications
A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes
The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset. That's according to a press release from the...
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an active investigation. That's according to Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that the Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists are assisting in the investigation. "It was at 2:31 p.m. that Casper Fire-EMS received...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
