Casper, WY

K2 Radio

WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star

It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate. A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!

Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper

If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit

The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Homeowner Catches Thieves Breaking Into His House, Alerts Police

The Casper Police Department announced that a homeowner helped Casper Police arrest burglars that broke into his home. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "on the evening January 31, 2023, an attentive homeowner for a residence located on Indian Paintbrush was alerted to activity on his home security video system. The homeowner viewed two unknown individuals attempting to gain entry into his residence. The homeowner, who was off-site at the time, remained on the phone and continued to give information to the Public Safety Communications Center while police responded."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications

A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award

It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
CASPER, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

