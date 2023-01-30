ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey

Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind

Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ doc answers: Is 13 too young for social media?

📱 How do I keep my own child off of social media?. Instagram, TikTok, and other popular social media platforms permit anyone over the age of 12 to sign up for a profile. But that doesn't mean you need to permit your child to join at age 13. Experts...
UTAH STATE
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida

"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
FLORIDA STATE
njspots.com

Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots

One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy