California State

New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Vice

‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan

In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
CBS San Francisco

Famed South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine dies in Japanese avalanche

(CNN) -- US skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan, according to a post from his wife on Instagram."Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about," Jenna Dramise wrote. "I'm so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life.Smaine was one of two men found dead, by the authorities in Nagano, Japan after they were caught in an avalanche.Police say they were among 13 people hit by the avalanche. The names of the deceased have not been formally announced by the authorities."You...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS News

American pro reportedly among skiers killed by avalanche in Japan

Tokyo — Two foreign men, including an American pro freeskier, were reportedly killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in a famous resort in central Japan, Japanese and American media reported Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said only that two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who showed no vital signs, the police confirmed.   Police declined to disclose the skiers' nationalities and names, saying they were still being...
TOK, AK
The Associated Press

2 foreign skiers hit by Japan avalanche found, presumed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Two foreign men hit by an avalanche while backcountry skiing were found without vital signs in a famous ski resort in central Japan, police said Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said the two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who were presumed dead.
OutThere Colorado

American professional skier killed while in Japan

According to a report from Mountain Gazette's Mike Rogge, professional skier Kyle Smaine, 31, was killed in an avalanche on Sunday afternoon, Japan local time. Smaine was reportedly on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism at the time, though Smaine and others were not filming for the project when the fatal slide occurred.
NBC San Diego

NBC San Diego

