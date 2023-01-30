Read full article on original website
Related
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
AOL Corp
Wife of US skier Kyle Smaine speaks out in emotional post after he died in an avalanche in Japan
Skier Kyle Smaine’s wife is mourning his death, two months after they got married. Jenna Dramise shared a slideshow filled with photos of her and her late husband on Instagram, after Smaine died after he was caught in an avalanche on Mount Hakuba Norikura on Japan’s Honshu Island.
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
US professional skier Kyle Smaine among 2 killed in Japan avalanche
One of two men killed in an avalanche in Japan over the weekend has been identified as professional U.S. skier Kyle Smaine.
Famed South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine dies in Japanese avalanche
(CNN) -- US skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan, according to a post from his wife on Instagram."Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about," Jenna Dramise wrote. "I'm so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life.Smaine was one of two men found dead, by the authorities in Nagano, Japan after they were caught in an avalanche.Police say they were among 13 people hit by the avalanche. The names of the deceased have not been formally announced by the authorities."You...
American pro reportedly among skiers killed by avalanche in Japan
Tokyo — Two foreign men, including an American pro freeskier, were reportedly killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in a famous resort in central Japan, Japanese and American media reported Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said only that two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who showed no vital signs, the police confirmed. Police declined to disclose the skiers' nationalities and names, saying they were still being...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
2 foreign skiers hit by Japan avalanche found, presumed dead
TOKYO (AP) — Two foreign men hit by an avalanche while backcountry skiing were found without vital signs in a famous ski resort in central Japan, police said Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said the two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who were presumed dead.
American professional skier killed while in Japan
According to a report from Mountain Gazette's Mike Rogge, professional skier Kyle Smaine, 31, was killed in an avalanche on Sunday afternoon, Japan local time. Smaine was reportedly on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism at the time, though Smaine and others were not filming for the project when the fatal slide occurred.
NBC San Diego
A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia
When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
NBC San Diego
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
NBC San Diego
Could Fungal Pandemic Behind ‘The Last of Us' Apocalypse Actually Happen? Experts Weigh In
Yes, the fungus that causes a zombie apocalypse in the hit HBO show "The Last of Us" does actually exist, but could the scenario in which it mutates to infect humans actually happen?. The new show has been making waves as its popularity has soared since its debut just a...
NBC San Diego
What Is Ayahuasca and Why Are People Turning to Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatments?
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon region. It's widely used in South America where it is legal in several countries, including Peru and Brazil. But in the United States, it remains illegal because the brew contains the psychedelic N, N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT.
Comments / 0