(CNN) -- US skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan, according to a post from his wife on Instagram."Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about," Jenna Dramise wrote. "I'm so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life.Smaine was one of two men found dead, by the authorities in Nagano, Japan after they were caught in an avalanche.Police say they were among 13 people hit by the avalanche. The names of the deceased have not been formally announced by the authorities."You...

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO