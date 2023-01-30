Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria police make arrest in connection with bomb threats
Peoria police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with false bomb threats at the Hotel Pere Marquette hotel downtown. According to a police department news release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Following an interview with the Special Investigations Division, Burks was arrested on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest Pere Marquette Hotel bomb threat suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail. 30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three juveniles have been arrested after fleeing police in a reported stolen vehicle. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and was...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting turns into homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says the victim of Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on Peoria’s south side has turned deadly. Coroner Jamie Harwood says 29-year-old Sara Gater of Bloomington died early Thursday morning at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The shooting happened around...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police searching for missing person
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Kyle Swearingen. Police say Swearingen was last seen on January 25 in the 3200 block of West Richwoods Boulevard. He is a white man, 48-years-old and around 5 feet 7 inches tall...
25newsnow.com
12 and 14-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12 and 14-year-old were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2100 block of West Antoinette on a report of a stolen vehicle that just occurred.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman critical after shooting on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman has critical injuries after a shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release about 6:30 p.m. that they don’t have information about any suspects. Police...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police probing shots fired call overnight on Sunday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Sunday in which multiple shots were fired on the near east side. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Arrowhead. Upon arrival, officers observed several people fleeing the area and found evidence indacating a shots fired incident had occurred.
wcbu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police searching for missing man
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
Central Illinois Proud
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Saturday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Western for an armed robbery at a business. A witness told police that a male...
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
