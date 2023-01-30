Read full article on original website
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
Santa Fe Reporter
State Employees Return to Office, Plan Rally
Today marks the day for all state employees to return to the office. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration first announced in late November it wanted remote employees back in the office come the new year. Following pushback from labor unions, the state Personnel Office said non-supervisory employees would not be required back in the office until Feb. 2. State employees with CWA Local 7076, which represents workers in 13 executive branch agencies, have planned a rally and news conference today, regarding that return-to-office mandate, “logistical and safety issues” arising as a result; the union’s legislative agenda and “the state of state government.” That event takes place from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the west concourse of the Roundhouse. As SFR reported recently, the return-to-office mandate from Lujan Grisham’s administrative comes as other state governments have embraced telework to cut costs, improve efficiency and induce recruits amid a tight labor market. The Albuquerque Journal reports some state employees say they plan to leave their jobs in response to the requirement. According to that story, the state had a 24.3% vacancy rate for rank-and-file positions across agencies as of September; and only 61% or so of new hires last their first year during the 2022 budget year. In addition, the Legislative Finance Committee released a report in November that found the state is wasting millions of dollars on largely unused offices.
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Celebrates 75 Years In The Community: Who We Are
Kiwanis Club members gather for 75th Anniversary Celebration. Courtesy photo. Kiwanis is celebrating its 75th year in Los Alamos County, having been established on January 20, 1948. Over the years the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos has maintained its local presence for the entire 75 years but there have also been two additional clubs formed in the county: Sunrise Kiwanis 1981-2001 and White Rock Kiwanis 1986-1989.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue
In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
Bill would end GRT for childcare centers receiving grants
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill looking to end the gross receipt tax on for-profit pre-k and childcare providers who receive state grants will be heard soon. House Bill 137 would end the GRT tax on those grants received by for-profit providers. Advocates for the bill argue that they are held to the same standard […]
losalamosreporter.com
Local LWV Hears From Council Chair Denise Derkacs On Transparency And More During Lunch With A Leader
Los Alamos County Council Chair Denise Derkacs was the guest speaker at this month’s League of Women Voters Lunch with a Leader. Councilor Derkacs had been asked to speak on three issues but the one that drew the most commentary was transparency. Started by mentioning the Council’s strategic planning...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Senior Alex Livescu Awarded Honorable Mention, $1,000 Scholarship In National NGPF Competition
Los Alamos High School Senior Alex Livescu/Courtesy photo. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) student Alex Livescu was awarded Honorable Mention and a $1,000 Scholarship in the Next Gen Personal Finance Payback Challenge Scholarship Competition. He was one of 40 students across the country to be selected for the prize. In...
Rio Grande Sun
'Dangerous' Uranium Levels Contaminate Santa Cruz Drinking Water
Dangerous levels of uranium are contaminating Santa Cruz’s drinking water, despite a new water system paid for with $1.6 in taxpayer funds, the Rio Grande SUN has learned. Santa Cruz’s drinking water contained between 35 and 38 micrograms per liter of uranium throughout 2020, 2021 and 2022, significantly higher than the legal limit of 30 mpl set by the federal government, according to data from the New Mexico Environment Department. The most recent sampling, from July 2022, revealed a uranium level of 36 mpl in residents’ drinking water — a level experts say poses a serious health risk.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
Santa Fe, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Santa Fe. The West Las Vegas High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. The Rio Grande High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Rejects Richards Road Land Deal
The Santa Fe Governing Body has rejected a deal with the state to purchase land for an extension of Richards Road. The city voted Monday night in a special meeting to terminate the agreement to purchase 23 acres owned by the Department of Game and Fish. The value of the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Santa Fe in 2023 (Best Areas & Places)
First things first, you need to decide where to stay in Santa Fe before you book your upcoming trip to this New Mexico town. Santa Fe is one of the most visited destinations in New Mexico and its bounty of art galleries, history, and Indigenous culture invites even the most intrepid traveler to the “land of enchantment.”
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Deputy Chief Responds To Recent Allegation Of ‘Extraordinary Leniency’ Towards Santa Fe Officer
Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has responded in depth to questions from the Los Alamos Reporter about allegations made in a recent Santa Fe New Mexican column by Milan Simonich about the Department. See https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/wide-blue-line-saves-cops-career-after-domestic-case/article_c0492ea6-85f2-11ed-bf46-a709f701b572.html. Simonich’s column alleged that LAPD officers exhibited “extraordinary leniency” towards off-duty Santa Fe...
beckersasc.com
2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico
New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
KOAT 7
Grant Chapel AME Church is the oldest Black church in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque church is thriving, with the help of leaders past and present. Since 1882, Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has served as a place of worship for hundreds of families. It's also considered the oldest Black church in New Mexico. "It's usually a...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Is Hiring Accounting Technicians For Accounts Payable And Bookkeeping
The Los Alamos Public Schools Business Office is looking for accounting technicians for Accounts Payable and Bookkeeping. The Accounts Payable position would include responsibility for invoice and purchase order verification, data entry, communication with vendors and district staff, check processing, records management and report preparation.
losalamosreporter.com
Summit Garden Club’s Feb. 6 Meeting Will Include Program On ‘Establishing A New Garden: Managing Your Expectations’
At the Monday, Feb. 6, meeting of Summit Garden Club, Judy Magelssen will present a program titled “Establishing A New Garden: Managing Your Expectations”. The meeting will be held at White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. KN95 masks will be available to those who wish them.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Marjorie Arlene Beach McInroy Nov. 2, 1931 – Jan. 7, 2023
Marjorie (Marge) McInroy, 91, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on the morning of January 7, 2023. Marge was born on November 2, 1931, to Floyd and Bertha (Louise) Beach in Mansfield, PA. She was the youngest of their three children, following brother Earl and sister Marie.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Recent Departures From Governor’s Cabinet
Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn. “We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.
