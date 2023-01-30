Today marks the day for all state employees to return to the office. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration first announced in late November it wanted remote employees back in the office come the new year. Following pushback from labor unions, the state Personnel Office said non-supervisory employees would not be required back in the office until Feb. 2. State employees with CWA Local 7076, which represents workers in 13 executive branch agencies, have planned a rally and news conference today, regarding that return-to-office mandate, “logistical and safety issues” arising as a result; the union’s legislative agenda and “the state of state government.” That event takes place from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the west concourse of the Roundhouse. As SFR reported recently, the return-to-office mandate from Lujan Grisham’s administrative comes as other state governments have embraced telework to cut costs, improve efficiency and induce recruits amid a tight labor market. The Albuquerque Journal reports some state employees say they plan to leave their jobs in response to the requirement. According to that story, the state had a 24.3% vacancy rate for rank-and-file positions across agencies as of September; and only 61% or so of new hires last their first year during the 2022 budget year. In addition, the Legislative Finance Committee released a report in November that found the state is wasting millions of dollars on largely unused offices.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO