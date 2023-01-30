ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa Co. Jail increases screening for Fentanyl concerns

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Corrections Division is working to combat the rising number of Fentanyl related over-doses.

The County has added extra measures to the Okaloosa County Jail to help prevent the introduction and distribution of Fentanyl in the facility.

“To address this problem, several measures have been implemented to prevent the introduction and distribution of fentanyl within the facility. This includes increased body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs. We have also trained our staff on how to recognize and respond to signs of fentanyl overdose, and have made the overdose-reversing drug naloxone available to them.”

Okaloosa County Public Information Office Nick Tomececk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

The CDC lists signs of a Fentanyl overdose online.

Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Here are some things to look for:

  • Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
  • Falling asleep or losing consciousness
  • Slow, weak, or no breathing
  • Choking or gurgling sounds
  • Limp body
  • Cold and/or clammy skin
  • Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“We are also working closely with local and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and disrupt the supply of fentanyl within this facility and our community as a whole. In addition, we are providing education and resources to inmates on the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids through addiction treatment and support services to those who are struggling with substance abuse.”

Okaloosa County Public Information Office Nick Tomececk
Recent medical and unattended deaths at the Okaloosa County Jail site are under investigation.

Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail

Fentanyl has not been linked to any of the deaths at this time. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will release more details when the investigations are complete.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

