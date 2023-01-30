Read full article on original website
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
Manchester United "on the brink" of signing Bayern midfielder as Christian Eriksen replacement
United boss Erik ten Hag has outlined the necessity to sign a new midfielder following the loss of his Danish playmaker through injury
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Sporting News
Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
Yardbarker
Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
Max Allegri comments on Weston McKennie's move to Leeds United
Max Allegri comments on Weston McKennie's move to Leeds United.
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
Manchester United Agree Marcel Sabitzer Loan Deal As Player Travels To Manchester
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Marcel Sabitzer over a loan deal to join the club.
Sporting News
When is Man United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup final? Premier League rivals to contest first major trophy of 2022/23 season
The first major domestic final of the 2022/23 English season pits Manchester United up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag are looking to secure a first trophy at their respective clubs after playing a huge part of impressive runs to the final.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
Sporting News
Erik ten Hag trophies won at Ajax, Manchester United as he chases League Cup glory
After joining Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag could have the chance to win his first piece of silverware in late February as The Red Devils look likely to reach the Carabao Cup final this season. With a 3-0 aggregate lead over Nottingham...
Sporting News
Jorginho, Caicedo and Partey compared: Explaining Arsenal's deadline day raid for Chelsea star
Once again, Arsenal are set to make an effective pivot in a productive transfer window for the Premier League leaders. Earlier in January, Mikel Arteta and director of football Edu turned their attention towards Leandro Trossard, securing the Brighton winger for a cut-price £21million after Chelsea stumped up a huge up-front fee for Mykhailo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk winger who had been long-coveted by the Gunners.
CBS Sports
Transfer grades: Chelsea splash cash, Arsenal thrive on pragmatism, PSG fumble, Juventus in chaos
With the January transfer window now over, we can look back at some of the major deals and asses which of Europe's biggest clubs fared best. Chelsea were by far the busiest and on the biggest scale while Arsenal and Bayern Munich went for quality over quantity in their business. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had questionable windows while Weston McKennie was the most high profile USMNT star on the move as he joined Leeds United. Chelsea and Benfica agreeing late in the day to a deal for Enzo Fernandez was the blockbuster deadline day move, but there were a few which made the difference to some of these teams such as Bayern's Joao Cancelo, Arsenal's Jorginho, Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer, and PSG's Hakim Ziyech...or maybe not PSG's Hakim Ziyech.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Sporting News
3 hot takes as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to play England
England won a football World Cup with their manager Alf Ramsey sticking by the philosophy to ‘never change a winning team’, but that approach is very much not the style of Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend judging by the XV he has named to tackle the English in this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup encounter.
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Arsenal land Jorginho; Man United close to Marcel Sabitzer deal
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. The final hours of the January transfer window have already seen a major surprise with Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich while Arsenal could now land Jorginho from Chelsea who in turn remain keen on Enzo Fernandez. A late-breaking Christian Eriksen injury at Manchester United has also led to Erik ten Hag's side chasing Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer. The winter transfer window will close at 6:00 p.m ET so stay with us for all of the major stories and live updates throughout the rest of this transfer window.
