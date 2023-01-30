Fleet of armored vehicles leaves North Charleston en route to Ukraine
By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
3 days ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement.
The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. Transporation Command spokesperson.
“The situation in Ukraine really brought to the forefront the importance of logistics and the complexity of power projection and sustainment,” Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander, said during an interview with Joint Force Quarterly. “Our support to Ukraine would not be possible without the strong relationships we have with our Allies and Partners that provided the access, basing, and overflight to facilitate the delivery of aid.”
The $2.85 billion aid agreement included Bradleys for the first time. Bradleys are medium-armored combat vehicles that can serve as fortified troop carriers on the battlefield. It has tracks, rather than wheels, but is lighter and more agile than a tank.
Officials said they are seen as critical in helping move infantry forces safely into the front lines of battle.
“The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo, 841st Transporation Battalion commander said. “This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”
Along with the several dozen Bradleys, the U.S. aid package included an additional $2.5 billion in security assistance, including more fighting vehicles, ammunition, missiles, and Stryker armored personnel carriers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston employee will soon be heading back to Ukraine to help deliver supplies and other items to both civilians and soldiers on the front line. Jamie Price said when the war first started last year, he saw the Lowcountry coming together to gather...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the early 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan declared a “war on drugs.” One of his battles was fought in South Carolina. Known as the “gentlemen smugglers” because of their college educations and aversion to violence, members of a drug kingpin in South Carolina were accused of smuggling hundreds of […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former governor may soon officially announce her plans to seek the Republican nomination for president during an event scheduled later this month in Charleston. Nikki Haley, who served as governor from January 2011 through January 2017, shared a message on her Facebook page that she and her family were […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed to the public on Tuesday of next week while staff undergoes training. Employees will have a comprehensive day of team building, camaraderie, and education on February 7th to ensure staff continues delivering “excellent” hospitality, according to a spokeswoman for the family-friendly attraction. The SC […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will embark on a listening tour focused on faith in America later this month. The announcement from Sen. Scott comes just hours after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley shared plans to hold a February 15 event in Charleston where she is likely to reveal her […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has not yet decided whether he will seek another term in office. Summey was first elected as mayor to fill an unexpired term in October 1994 when then-mayor W. Robert Kinard resigned from office over conflict with the city council. He has won reelection every […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A response given by Alex Murdaugh during an interview just days after the killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021 sparked a lot of questions both inside the courtroom and on social media as week two of the double murder trial began. State prosecutors on […]
A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence for prosecutors is a video from the son’s phone of a […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of dollars will come from Charleston County Council to go towards the I-526 expansion after Tuesday night’s approval. This money will come from the first half-cent sales tax that the county approved back in 2004. This is the second time Charleston County Council has...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked another long and technical day of testimony as several witnesses took the stand in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 6 RECAP Get caught […]
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Comments / 12