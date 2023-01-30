Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart benefits MarillacHealth
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — MarillacHealth dropped by the studio to talk about their Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart .
This year’s theme on offer is “Home is where the heart is”. The Baker’s Boutique has curated four cupcakes:
- Grand Valley Velvet: red velvet cake with Oreo buttercream frosting
- High Desert Dessert: chocolate cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting and caramel drizzle
- Rocky Mountain Romance : wedding cake with signature buttercream frosting
- Palisade Peach Dream : peach-filled cake with cream cheese frosting
