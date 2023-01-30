Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart benefits MarillacHealth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — MarillacHealth dropped by the studio to talk about their Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart .

This year’s theme on offer is “Home is where the heart is”. The Baker’s Boutique has curated four cupcakes:

Grand Valley Velvet: red velvet cake with Oreo buttercream frosting

High Desert Dessert: chocolate cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting and caramel drizzle

Rocky Mountain Romance : wedding cake with signature buttercream frosting

Palisade Peach Dream : peach-filled cake with cream cheese frosting

