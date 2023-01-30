ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart benefits MarillacHealth

By Mike Kretz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vLAr_0kWSycu500

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — MarillacHealth dropped by the studio to talk about their Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Gifts From the Heart .

This year’s theme on offer is “Home is where the heart is”. The Baker’s Boutique has curated four cupcakes:

  • Grand Valley Velvet: red velvet cake with Oreo buttercream frosting
  • High Desert Dessert: chocolate cake with salted caramel buttercream frosting and caramel drizzle
  • Rocky Mountain Romance : wedding cake with signature buttercream frosting
  • Palisade Peach Dream : peach-filled cake with cream cheese frosting
KREX

KREX

