Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested after chase also charged with assaulting jailer

By Joshua Hoggard, Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man facing multiple charges including making threats to kill his former girlfriend, criminal mischief, and evading, also is charged with assaulting a corrections officer after being booked in jail.

WINTER WEATHER: Closings and delays in Texoma — Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Charles Zachary Price, 27, of Wichita Falls, is facing 5 charges related to incidents that began on Chase Drive on Saturday afternoon, January 28, 2023 :

  • Criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500 but under $30,000
  • Resisting arrest, search, or transport
  • Terroristic threat of family or household
  • Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
  • Assault on a public servant by impeding breath

Price remains jailed on bonds for the five charges that total $29,000. He was also wanted for four traffic violations from 2021 and 2022 at the time of his arrest.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 2600 block of Chase Street at around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Police said Price became angry when his former girlfriend refused to give him her new address and he began damaging a fence. They said Price then opened the door to a Jeep so hard it went past where the hinges would typically stop the door, causing damage.

According to authorities, Price then grabbed a brick and began striking the victim’s mother’s Chevrolet Equinox, which also caused damage. The victim said Price then left in a white 2005 Nissan Centra.

PREVIOUS STORY: Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

Police said they later received another call that Price returned to the residence on Chase Street, where the victim said Price came back and told the victim he had a gun and would kill her.

The estimated damage caused by Price was around $3,500, according to police.

After police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Taft Boulevard, they say he fled onto Kell Boulevard, then took a left on Harrison Street.

According to the affidavit, Price then wrecked into a fence at the intersection of Harrison Street and 11th Street and took off on foot. Police pursued and tased Price as he tried to climb the fence.

Then after being booked in jail, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they were attempting to get him to change clothing when he refused to cooperate and he was pepper sprayed to gain compliance.

Deputies said Price then charged a corrections officer and put him in a headlock and began punching and choking him.

Price has a previous arrest in 2018 when officials at a call center say he attacked two people when he was told he was being terminated. Those charges were later dismissed.

