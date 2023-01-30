Read full article on original website
Timothy Houle
3d ago
The fact that the rock come from above the development, isn't evidence that the development didn't create a situation where the rock could have come through the development and, go through their barriers at the bottom of the development, and down into homes that were there prior to.the development. Forces of Nature , and the Works of Man , become inconguent to our guilt, blame, denial , litigatious mentalities. Time, to reevaluate the planning.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Mo’ili’ili residents upset over city’s approval to fast-track 43-story high rise for affordable housing. Hundreds of affordable condos are on the way as the city fast-tracks a new condo tower on the east end of Kapiolani Boulevard near Market City Shopping Center. 3 female employees file suit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
High mainland egg prices place demand on Hawaii farms
According to Business Insider, Hawaii has the highest cost of eggs in the nation by a wide margin at $9.73 per dozen.
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
Honolulu The Plumeria Lounge review – HNL Airport Priority Pass
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Saturday night, narrowly missing a woman inside. The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s...
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
