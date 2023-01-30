ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide.

SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street and Market Street.

Officers said they interviewed Johnson and Goode-Inman and “developed probable cause” to arrest them. Officials did not specify what the probable cause was.

Officers also searched the suspects and said they found the man in possession of a concealed gun.

Johnson was charged with homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and charges related to illegal possession of a concealed and loaded firearm by a prohibited person. Goode-Inman was charged with homicide.

Johnson and Goode-Inman are accused of killing a man on Nov. 11, 2022. Around 9:30 p.m. that evening, officers responded to reports of possible assault in the area of Grove Street and Larkin Street. Officers said they found a man lying on the ground unconscious. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

