La Quinta, CA

Construction begins on Dune Palms Road Improvement Project in La Quinta

By Tatum Larsen
 3 days ago
The City of La Quinta started construction on an all-weather 480-footlong bridge on Dune Palms Road over the Coachella Valley StormWater Channel on Monday, Jan. 30.

Courtesy of: Dune Palms Bridge Improvement Project

Flooding is a common concern with the current low-level crossing during rain events. Project representatives say that the $29.7 million infrastructure project will offer a safe crossing for motorists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles regardless of difficult weather conditions.

“If you're trying to get to the hospital, if an emergency vehicle is trying to get to you, it delays that by just a few minutes or perhaps an hour. That can be a life and death situation. One of these bridges we can put in saves time, and probably ultimately lives,” said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of CVAG.

City officials say it’s all a part of their plan to provide safer roadways for residents.

“This is our final low water crossing north south bridge to complete our improvement project. So this is an exciting milestone for us knowing the progress has been made, even with prior councils in place,” said Linda Evans, Mayor of La Quinta.

The bridge will include four travel lanes with bicycle and gold cart paths on each side of the road.

Courtesy of: Dune Palms Bridge Improvement Project

The new bridge will also tie into the regional CV Link project.

“This bridge once completed, we'll have one of the final sections of CV link underneath that protects bikers and pedestrians and skateboarders from traffic, they can go under June bomb, and not have to have conflicts of traffic,” said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of CVAG.

Dunes Palm Road will remain open during the two-phase construction project that is expected to be completed by 2025.

“You'll be able to see the progress, you'll be able to have an access road during the construction phase, and we're gonna make it as seamless as possible,” said Linda Evans, Mayor of La Quinta.

Phase 1 will begin with the eastern bridge span followed by the western bridge span in phase 2.

Crews will construct a temporary road on the western side of the road that will be removed once construction is complete.

