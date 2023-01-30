Read full article on original website
Local Genius 1
3d ago
Umm..... Give me a freakin break. This is going to take a real commitment along with lots of rehearsal. Good luck to them. I witnessed people on social media go from having one parent almost die of COVID putting it all out there.... and within a week they were fighting mask mandates. Ignorant. That looks real cool 😎
Reply(6)
7
Reddoe
3d ago
GOOD!!! It's about time we stood up and stopped this mask madness...DO NOT COMPLY!!!
Reply
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
A School District In NY Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook
A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV
The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act, cites possible “unintended consequences”
(WIVB) — Families who were fighting for change are left disappointed after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act. That includes some of the loved ones of the Tops mass shooting victims who, earlier this week, wrote an open letter calling on the governor to sign the bill into law. Instead, Hochul vetoed it […]
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
longisland.com
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Comments / 11