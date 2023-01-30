Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Fox11online.com
DHS releases new vaccine requirements for childcare centers, schools
MADISON (WLUK) -- There will be new vaccine requirements for children in childcare centers and schools next year. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced updates to the required immunizations Wednesday. Specifically, the changes are related to meningitis, whooping cough and chickenpox. "Each of these vaccines is already recommended for...
Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act, cites possible “unintended consequences”
(WIVB) — Families who were fighting for change are left disappointed after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act. That includes some of the loved ones of the Tops mass shooting victims who, earlier this week, wrote an open letter calling on the governor to sign the bill into law. Instead, Hochul vetoed it […]
whmi.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act, angering some loved ones of Buffalo massacre
(ALBANY, N.Y.) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have overhauled the state's 175-year-old wrongful death statute, angering some families whose elderly loved ones were killed in a Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. The Grieving Families Act would have allowed courts to consider grief and loss...
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Fox11online.com
UW free speech survey: Many students fear speaking out
OSHKOSH (WLUK/AP) -- The results of a free speech survey sent to UW System students statewide show they have a strong interest in speech and expression, University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman wrote. More than 10,000 students from across the UW system responded to the survey sent out last...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
WKBW-TV
Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it. Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?
Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year?
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York.
SNAP skimming warning issued by OTDA
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is warning people of increasing incidents of Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit thefts via EBT card skimming. According to the OTDA, they've been made aware of a number of incidents.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
NY Family Court Law Will Change the Outcome of Custody Cases
NY family court law will change the outcome of custody casesPhoto by(@baona/iStock) “Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases in recent years where bad decisions were made by a judge, and we want to avoid that.” – “NY Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the 81st District”
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
FBI Probing Veteran's Claim That George Santos Stole Dying Dog's Charity Money, Report Says
The bad news just keeps coming for embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who is now the subject of an FBI investigation into accusations he stole charity money intended to help a Navy veteran’s dying service dog, Politico reports. Richard Osthoff, of Howell, New Jersey, told the outlet that t…
Multi Million Dollar Payday Waiting For Someone In New York
Thousands of New Yorkers had their dream crushed or extended last night depending on how you like to look at life.
Comments / 0