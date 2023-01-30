Read full article on original website
lauri
3d ago
My parents didn’t sue the school district when we had to do daily air raid drills because The Russians might bomb us! Give over it and if your child remained free of COVID, be thankful. Many parents lost children because it was not taken seriously
Dawn Harrington
3d ago
Good, masks have been proven useless in numerous studies and should be banned
Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan
State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
Upstate School Gets Chilly Reception with Racially Insensitive Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist? That's up to you to decide. Either way, a school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold on Tuesday after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
wshu.org
Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NY Education Commissioner under fire over 'egregious distortions of history' in exam questions about Israel
Two questions on a recent New York Regents standardized exam have upset Jewish leaders due to how they gave "false choices" to questions about Israeli history.
waer.org
Report: Low salary contributes to NY social workers leaving field
A new report shows social workers are not being paid equal to similar professions. The report, from the National Association of Social Workers New York Chapter finds 34% of social workers surveyed are at the same salary they were when they started their job, which on average began one to five years ago.
Hochul vetoes Grieving Families Act, cites possible “unintended consequences”
(WIVB) — Families who were fighting for change are left disappointed after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act. That includes some of the loved ones of the Tops mass shooting victims who, earlier this week, wrote an open letter calling on the governor to sign the bill into law. Instead, Hochul vetoed it […]
2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!
Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
13 WHAM
Local lawmaker calls on Hochul to end COVID vaccination mandate for health care workers
Rochester, N.Y. — At least one local Republican lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to change her mind on mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers. Since the vaccine became mandatory, more than 30,000 nurses and health care workers were given the choice to get vaccinated or lose their job.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
