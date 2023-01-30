ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

lauri
3d ago

My parents didn’t sue the school district when we had to do daily air raid drills because The Russians might bomb us! Give over it and if your child remained free of COVID, be thankful. Many parents lost children because it was not taken seriously

8
Dawn Harrington
3d ago

Good, masks have been proven useless in numerous studies and should be banned

6
 

New York Post

Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan

State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

Report: Low salary contributes to NY social workers leaving field

A new report shows social workers are not being paid equal to similar professions. The report, from the National Association of Social Workers New York Chapter finds 34% of social workers surveyed are at the same salary they were when they started their job, which on average began one to five years ago.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!

Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

