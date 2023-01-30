Read full article on original website
Related
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife in Spokane is Also Convicted of Second Murder
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man who was previously convicted of killing his ex-wife has now been convicted of a second murder. On January 30, 2023, Nathan O. Beal was convicted of pre-meditated 1st degree murder in Spokane Superior Court for the shooting death of 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull. The homicide happened nearly three years ago.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
KXLY
Man previously convicted of killing ex-wife found guilty of murdering another man
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday in Spokane County Superior Court, 38-year-old Nathan Beal was convicted of first-degree murder. Beal shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull in an alley at the 900 block of W. 2nd Avenue nearly two years ago, on April 3, 2020. About five months later, on...
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
kpq.com
Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years
A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
bonnersferryherald.com
Russell sentenced to life for murder
SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Russell sentenced to life in prison
SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
Young Girl was Zip-Tied to car Seat, Slapped in Face and hit With Hammer Before Death According to Court Documents
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County last week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged...
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
Medical Examiner identifies man killed in East Central shooting on New Year's Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man killed in a shooting in the East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve. 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the medical examiner. Thomas's death was ruled a homicide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
Spokane Valley deputies investigating serious rollover crash involving two cars on Sullivan at I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police and fire units are investigating a serious rollover crash involving two cars that occurred on Sullivan at the I-90 on/off ramp intersection. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Initial information says a Subaru was traveling south on...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0