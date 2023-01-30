ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KREM2

SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
kpq.com

Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Russell sentenced to life for murder

SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Russell sentenced to life in prison

SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
CLARK FORK, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
SPOKANE, WA
