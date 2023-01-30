ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

How long does it take to get frostbite?

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the cold expected to plunge into subzero temperatures this week, experts are warning people to protect themselves against frostbite.

When the temperature is zero degrees Fahrenheit or below, frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin.

At -15, frostbite is possible within 15 minutes.

Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues, and can happen when skin is left exposed to cold air or directly exposed to freezing metals or cold liquids.

One of the earliest stages of frostbite is called “frostnip,” according to the Mayo Clinic . In this stage, the skin is not permanently damaged, and a person may experience cold skin or a prickling feeling, like “pins and needles,” followed by numbness or enflamed or discolored skin.

Frostnip can generally be treated by rewarming the skin, although the numbness may take time to fade.

However, other frostbite is so serious it requires medical attention because it can permanently damage the skin, muscle, bone, and other tissues.

At the intermediate stage, superficial frostbite, the affected area of the skin will feel hard and frozen, and when it is thawed out, the skin will turn red and blister. It may swell and itch, or burn. Superficial frostbite affects the top layers of skin, and the areas beneath the blisters is usually still intact.

When the skin becomes white, blue or blotchy, and the tissue beneath becomes cold and hard to the touch, things are much more severe. A loss of sensation accompanies this stage, and some of the joints or muscles may stop working.

Deep frostbite can result in damage beneath the skin, to tendons, muscles, nerves, and bones. As the skin thaws, within 24-48 hours, blood-filled blisters will turn into black scabs, and some tissue will die.

Tissue necrosis, as it’s called, must be removed to prevent infection. This can result in the amputation of affected digits or body parts.

Frostbite most commonly occurs on the fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, and chin.

