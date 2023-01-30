ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

MilitaryTimes

Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
homestyling.guru

Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination

Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors New Year Real Estate Update

Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson. “Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
hawaiimomblog.com

Gelatissimo's first Hawai Location!

Mahalo to our sponsor for the complimentary gelato!. Gelatissimo has been around for 20 years, but Hawaii's location is just the second location in the United States, and the first in Hawaii. Known for real ingredients, decadent flavors, and incorporating locally sourced ingredients and flavors unique to the area, Gelatissimo is a great addition to the Waikiki area.
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
travelawaits.com

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences On Your First Trip To Maui

While all the Hawaiian islands are famous for their innate natural beauty, Maui has a reputation all its own. Boasting such natural attractions as the Road to Hana, a rugged western coast, and the infamous Haleakalā National Park, it is no wonder that Maui is a dream trip for many people.
Hawaii Magazine

Family-Friendly Restaurants and Places to Eat in Hawaiʻi

Picking the right family-friendly restaurants in Hawaii can take a while, especially when you’re on the go. Plan ahead with these restaurants, where the food’s filling and delicious and the bill won’t burn a hole in your wallet. Hamura’s Saimin Stand (Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i)
Honolulu Civil Beat

Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution

Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
