Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
It’s official: RI detectives confirm Santa is real
Following an extensive investigation, Cumberland detectives have determined that Santa is real after all. It’s official: RI detectives confirm Santa is real. Following an extensive investigation, Cumberland detectives have determined that Santa is real after all. Signing Day 2023. National Signing Day 2023 Part 2. More from National Signing...
WJBF.com
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
Comments / 0