Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
cnyhomepage.com
One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
cnycentral.com
Woman injured in Syracuse 'use of force' arrest alleges officer was violent, homophobic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Bishop H. Bernard Alex received a phone call from Syracuse Police. They were inviting him to view body camera footage from an arrest early that same day that left Uniyah Chatman hospitalized. Chatman has since filed a complaint with the Citizen's Review Board, alleging...
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
cnycentral.com
Police announce arrests in August vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old boy in Utica
UTICA, NY — The New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, Utica Police Department Warrants and Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Federal Probation located and arrested two parties in connection to a shooting that took place in August of 2022 on the 1400 block of Whitesboro St. in which a 12-year-old boy and a man were both shot.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Murder, stalking, rape: 339 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 29, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 71.
Syracuse man charged with shaking baby, leaving him brain damaged, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested after police say he shook a baby boy, giving him brain damage. Tyshawn Keene shook the eight-month-old baby boy between Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 at his home at 132 Wood Ave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora […]
54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
Person reported dead after fall from downtown Syracuse parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person is reportedly dead after falling from a downtown Syracuse parking garage Wednesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported seeing a person fall from the garage on East Fayette Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. The fire department and...
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
Ithaca Police Benevolent Association responds to Tyre Nichols arrest videos
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s release of video that showed the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has responded, calling it “a depraved criminal act”. Early in the morning on January 30, 2023, Ithaca PBA President Thomas Condzella issued a […]
WKTV
Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
cnycentral.com
Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield
Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
Comments / 1