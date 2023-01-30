ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnyhomepage.com

One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Police announce arrests in August vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old boy in Utica

UTICA, NY — The New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, Utica Police Department Warrants and Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Federal Probation located and arrested two parties in connection to a shooting that took place in August of 2022 on the 1400 block of Whitesboro St. in which a 12-year-old boy and a man were both shot.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails

The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged

Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield

Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

