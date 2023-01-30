Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
WIVB
New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
WIVB
Close to 80 percent of voters in Santos’s district think he should step down: poll
Nearly 80 percent of voters who live in embattled Rep. George Santos’s New York district want him to resign from Congress, according to a new survey that comes the same day the first-term Republican told colleagues he’d be stepping down from his committee assignments. A Newsday/Siena College poll...
Comments / 0