ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
UTAH STATE
WIVB

New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy