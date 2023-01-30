ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 222 on Wednesday morning in Berks County. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at Pa. 272 South/Pa. 568 East, Adamstown/Knauers. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County

A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

