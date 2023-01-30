Read full article on original website
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 222 on Wednesday morning in Berks County. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at Pa. 272 South/Pa. 568 East, Adamstown/Knauers. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County
A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas
An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eye…
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
Main Line Media News
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia teenager entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges in connection with the alleged gunshot slaying of a man during what prosecutors alleged was a botched robbery attempt of another male in Pottstown. Jahme Barnes, 17, of the 1000 block of West Cambria Street, making her...
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
