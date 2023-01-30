ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Klamath Falls News

Three-way partnership to provide KCC on-campus child care services

Utilizing KCC’s building 1, OCDC has established facilities for Oregon pre-K Head Start preschool child daycare with priority for children of active KCC students and staff. The childcare initiative is phase-one of a greater partnership between KCC, Klamath County, and OCDC for permanent early childhood services and expansion of KCC’s Education program.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

KCSD seeks Crystal Apple Award nominations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Common Block Brewing Company to expand into former Creamery Building

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Bonanza Ambulance receives award and $3000 donation

BONANZA, Ore. - Bonanza Ambulance Service (BAS) has been honored with the COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heros award. Financial representative Gary Cheyne recognized the department with the award and presented a $3,000 donation last month. BAS is a volunteer agency serving the communities of Bonanza, Beatty, Bly, Sprague River, and...
BONANZA, OR
Klamath Alerts

OSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST AND DRUG SEIZURE — KLAMATH COUNTY

On January 18, 2023, around 11:26 a.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, the Sr. Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the Sr. Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl- all concealed within the vehicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County Chamber of Commerce announces award winners from 101st gala

The annual Klamath County Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) Awards Gala brought the corners of the community together Saturday night, celebrating the Chamber's 101st awards ceremony. During the fanfare-filled evening, KCCC Executive Director Heather Harter presented awards to local organizations and members of the community that have gone above and beyond in serving their community this past year.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy