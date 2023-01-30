Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Klamath County mental health treatment beds will double in planned expansion
Klamath County finalized the transfer of vacant land in Klamath Falls to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health last week. The donation, along with a $2.6 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority, will kickstart the construction of a brand new 16-bed long-term mental health treatment center. Additionally, the new building will...
Klamath Falls News
Three-way partnership to provide KCC on-campus child care services
Utilizing KCC’s building 1, OCDC has established facilities for Oregon pre-K Head Start preschool child daycare with priority for children of active KCC students and staff. The childcare initiative is phase-one of a greater partnership between KCC, Klamath County, and OCDC for permanent early childhood services and expansion of KCC’s Education program.
Klamath Falls News
KCSD seeks Crystal Apple Award nominations
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
Klamath Falls News
Common Block Brewing Company to expand into former Creamery Building
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to...
Klamath Falls News
Bonanza Ambulance receives award and $3000 donation
BONANZA, Ore. - Bonanza Ambulance Service (BAS) has been honored with the COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heros award. Financial representative Gary Cheyne recognized the department with the award and presented a $3,000 donation last month. BAS is a volunteer agency serving the communities of Bonanza, Beatty, Bly, Sprague River, and...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
OSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST AND DRUG SEIZURE — KLAMATH COUNTY
On January 18, 2023, around 11:26 a.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, the Sr. Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the Sr. Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl- all concealed within the vehicle.
Herald and News
Klamath County Chamber of Commerce announces award winners from 101st gala
The annual Klamath County Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) Awards Gala brought the corners of the community together Saturday night, celebrating the Chamber's 101st awards ceremony. During the fanfare-filled evening, KCCC Executive Director Heather Harter presented awards to local organizations and members of the community that have gone above and beyond in serving their community this past year.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
What is the Crack-in-the-Ground in Christmas Valley, OR?
The Crack-in-the-Ground is one of the many geological attractions in Lake County, Oregon. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, it has a small dirt parking lot with an on-site bathroom, a well-beaten path, and beautiful views.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Comments / 0