Murray's Ranch: World's First Negro Dude RanchThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Mosaics of the Mojave sharing Yuhaaviatam culture now open at Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 MillionThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
2/1 KVCR Midday News: Funding for Rail Service Expansion in IE, Green Card Violation for Former Guatemalan Police Chief Now in Fontana
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. More state funding is enroute to Inland Empire to expand transit and passenger rail service. The former chief of the national police in Guatemala’s second-largest city, now living in Fontana, has been found guilty...
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
The project’s name is BIG, for a good reason
Barstow International Gateway, a planned $1.5 billion rail yard, and warehouse-distribution facility, could double that city’s population and over time transform not just Barstow but the High Desert, according to its proponents. Barstow’s days as a High Desert city best known for being a stopping point between Southern California...
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 21 Through January 27, 2023: 24 Felony Arrests and Twenty-Eight Pounds of Methamphetamine
January 31, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 21, 2023, and January 27, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood. It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks...
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Deputies find burglary suspect inside Seoul Garden Korean BBQ in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after police responded to a commercial burglary at Seoul Garden Korean BBQ and found him inside. It happened on Monday, January 30, 2023, at about just after 1:00 am, in the 15400 block of Anacapa Road. Deputies from the...
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'
Here's when and where frigid temps can be expected.
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
Victorville man arrested for DUI after crashing into a Sheriff’s Sergeant in unmarked Charger
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI after causing a multi-car accident that involved a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sergeant in an unmarked vehicle. It happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 10:08 p.m., at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Palmdale...
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody
A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
Deputies investigating after 3 people found shot to death at Ontario home
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Ontario home Monday night.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
