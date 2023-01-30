ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

KVCR NEWS

2/1 KVCR Midday News: Funding for Rail Service Expansion in IE, Green Card Violation for Former Guatemalan Police Chief Now in Fontana

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. More state funding is enroute to Inland Empire to expand transit and passenger rail service. The former chief of the national police in Guatemala’s second-largest city, now living in Fontana, has been found guilty...
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

The project’s name is BIG, for a good reason

Barstow International Gateway, a planned $1.5 billion rail yard, and warehouse-distribution facility, could double that city’s population and over time transform not just Barstow but the High Desert, according to its proponents. Barstow’s days as a High Desert city best known for being a stopping point between Southern California...
BARSTOW, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 21 Through January 27, 2023: 24 Felony Arrests and Twenty-Eight Pounds of Methamphetamine

January 31, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 21, 2023, and January 27, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KRON4

Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties

(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road

A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody

A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
LOMA LINDA, CA

