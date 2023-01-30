Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name
The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, February 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt
The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the worst upset losses of the college basketball season last weekend against Oklahoma. They made sure to correct that in emphatic fashion in their next matchup against Vanderbilt, breaking a program record with a beatdown on Tuesday. Alabama practically had the game won by halftime, Read more... The post Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida Upsets Tennessee: What It Means For Alabama
The Florida Gators pulled off a stunning upset of the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in Gainesville behind a strong start and a stifling defensive effort. Coli Castleton led the way with 20 points for the Gators, while Kyle Lofton added 14 of his own. Florida did not allow a single Tennessee player to score more than 15 points on the evening, holding all but one Volunteer to 11 points or less.
atozsports.com
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
Alabama athletics hits revenue record, outpaces SEC peers
After a year of COVID-19-related financial turmoil, the Alabama athletics financial report is back on solid ground. The school reported a record $214.4 million in revenue for the first fiscal year after the main impact of the global pandemic rocked the collegiate athletics world. Spending also increased past pre-pandemic levels but the athletics department still finished the fiscal year with a profit of $18.5 million, according to the financial report filed to the NCAA and obtained by AL.com through a public records request.
Nick Saban speculates on future of NIL, details players’ $1.3 million request
There was a common theme among the most prominent speakers at last week’s Alabama Football Coaches Association convention. The Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and other head coaches rotated through an Embassy Suites ballroom in Montgomery and talked about the “change in the landscape” at the collegiate level brought by name, image and likeness.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a woman who was shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant. The victim has been identified as Corieonna Shantrice Hines of Birmingham. She was 24. Two children were also shot during the incident. Birmingham Police were called to the...
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0