Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds

I worked at ExxonMobil in Baytown for several years as a contractor. I remember seeing the water they were dumping into the ship channel after going through their treatment process which would rival a small city's water treatment facility. I remember being blown away by the fish teeming in the water at the dumping site because the water was high in nutrients for the fish which attracted the smaller fish which, of course, attracted the bigger fish that were feeding on the smaller fish. None of them were dead or dying. Also, notice how the article says the wastewater CAN affect water supplies and CAN affect marine life. That's fearmongering at its best. I believe what I saw. I don't believe what this article says.
Red flag 1 - Kinder Morgan is listed and they are a terminal, not a refinery. Red flag 2 - they focus on the large quantity of wastewater. So what? What's important is the amount of contaminants which they never discuss beyond they might be in there.
Well when you have money , you get away with criminal activity until someone grows a pair🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🧐🧐😡😡😡🐀🐀🐀🐀and I know this isn’t a surprise at ALL been going on for years like others building on waste, etc 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🐍🐍💩💩
