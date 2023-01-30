NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood boys fended off the Calera Eagles Friday, Jan. 27 after the Lions gained the upper hand early on in the county matchup. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts to keep the game close, Calera fell to Briarwood 59-46. Right out of the gates, the Lions picked up a 19-13 with Zach Lamey leading the Lions after knocking down one basket inside the arc and one outside the arc. Miles Gilbert followed Lamey after posting four points in the paint.

