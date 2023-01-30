Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo boys hold off Marbury
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo boys picked up another victory as the 2022-23 season begins to come to a close. The Bulldogs beat Marbury 83-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The first quarter started with Montevallo obtaining a 28-15 lead over Marbury with Ja’Von Chism carrying the Bulldogs with 13 points from six field goals. Javon Rogers followed with two baskets knocked down outside the arc.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea picks up win against Pelham
PELHAM – With the 2022-23 regular season coming to a close, Chelsea took on county foe Pelham one last time. Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, the Hornets beat Pelham 69-49. Chelsea had a strong offensive run in the first quarter of the county matchup after posting 20 points, while limiting the Panthers to seven points.
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory. Calera struggled with the presence...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood defeats Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood boys fended off the Calera Eagles Friday, Jan. 27 after the Lions gained the upper hand early on in the county matchup. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts to keep the game close, Calera fell to Briarwood 59-46. Right out of the gates, the Lions picked up a 19-13 with Zach Lamey leading the Lions after knocking down one basket inside the arc and one outside the arc. Miles Gilbert followed Lamey after posting four points in the paint.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Extreme Bulls holds 14th annual rodeo
COLUMBIANA – It was an action packed three days for Shelby County Extreme Bulls as the 14th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls was held in Columbiana. The Shelby County Extreme Bulls rodeo was held on Jan. 26-28. Both Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 were sold out. Ryan...
Shelby Reporter
SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition
COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
Shelby Reporter
UM Theatre Department wins four regional awards
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Theatre Department won big as it brought home four 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards this month, which are awarded to the best in regional productions, touring shows and more. The university’s wins included: Best Play winner “Anon(ymous),” Best Musical winner “A New Brain,”...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Rec to hold third annual Paws in the Park event
PELHAM – Those who wish to have fun with their furry friends in the park, can do so at the third annual Paws in the Park event. Paws in the Park will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Well-mannered, leashed dogs are encouraged to attend to this event.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event
PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster First United Methodist Church plans spring consignment sale
ALABASTER– Alabaster First United Methodist Church is gearing up for its annual spring consignment sale Renewed Threads which will be held March 2-4. The sale is held during the spring and fall, and takes place in the Restore location of Alabaster First United Methodist Church (the former Winn Dixie building).
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster places cameras to monitor traffic, railroad crossings
ALBASTER – The city of Alabaster is placing cameras around major intersections to monitor traffic and alert citizens of blocked railroad crossings. The council approved an agreement with Alabama Power during its Nov. 28 meeting to place several cameras at intersections in the city for $7,533 per month. “Our...
