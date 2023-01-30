ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Dominating The Senior Bowl

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is putting on a show at today's Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-8, 375 lbs lineman is dominating his competition during the one-on-one portion of Tuesday's event. Several videos show Jones containing some of the best edge-rush talent in the nation. Take a look at ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day

Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

4-star 2024 LB Jeremiah Beasley sets commitment date

Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley will make his college commitment on March 15, he announced on Tuesday. Among the finalists are: Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. Beasley is the No. 250 overall prospect and No. 24 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Spun

1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today

It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do.  During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

Breaking: Bethune-Cookman Decides On Ed Reed's Replacement

Whether they like it or not, Bethune-Cookman will not be hiring Ed Reed as their head coach for the 2023 season, so they've had to scramble to find a replacement. And today they found their man.  According to Matt Zenitz via college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, former ...
FOX Sports

Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day

The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

