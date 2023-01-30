Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Ohio State Football Star Dominating The Senior Bowl
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is putting on a show at today's Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-8, 375 lbs lineman is dominating his competition during the one-on-one portion of Tuesday's event. Several videos show Jones containing some of the best edge-rush talent in the nation. Take a look at ...
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Dre Bly Joins Dan Campbell's Coaching Staff
The Detroit Lions will have another former player on the coaching staff.
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Cardale Jones says Ohio State's double-digit win seasons could be a challenge if Ohio State doesn't adjust to NIL
Cardale Jones joined Ken and Anthony to discuss his work with NIL and how Ohio State is handling NIL challenges. Where exactly does the NIL money come from and why college play matters over five star high school ratings.
4-star 2024 LB Jeremiah Beasley sets commitment date
Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley will make his college commitment on March 15, he announced on Tuesday. Among the finalists are: Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. Beasley is the No. 250 overall prospect and No. 24 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a...
1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today
It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do. During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Breaking: Bethune-Cookman Decides On Ed Reed's Replacement
Whether they like it or not, Bethune-Cookman will not be hiring Ed Reed as their head coach for the 2023 season, so they've had to scramble to find a replacement. And today they found their man. According to Matt Zenitz via college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, former ...
WATCH: Ronnie Bell Torches Buckeye Defender At Senior Bowl Practice
Ronnie Bell is turning heads during senior bowl practices, drawing impressive comparisons to a current Detroit Lion wide receiver.
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
