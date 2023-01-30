ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Missed opportunities make Super Bowl 57 sour for Arizona Cardinals

By Kent Somers, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQrz7_0kWSum9r00

A year ago, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill acknowledged it would be swell if the trend of teams winning Super Bowls in their own stadiums continued.

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl at home. The Rams repeated the accomplishment, winning the 56 th in Inglewood, Calif.

The Cardinals’ attempt this season to turn an anomaly into a cliché failed miserably. They went 4-13 and won only one game at State Farm Stadium. That includes losses to the Chiefs and Eagles, which means the winner of Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 will have won more games in Glendale this season than the Cardinals.

Super Bowl 57 will accentuate the Cardinals failures of the last decade or so, including getting rejected, being outwitted and other assorted instances of seizing up at critical times, instead of seizing the moment.

Super Bowl 57 prediction: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game to be a thriller

Cardinals coach Andy Reid?

It has a nice ring to it. Ten years ago, the Eagles fired Reid, a fact you will read and hear 10,343 times in the next two weeks. The Cardinals had just fired Ken Whisenhunt, and they were interested in Reid.

Supposedly, Reid was interested in the Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source said he was “95 percent” certain Reid would become the Cardinals next coach.

But the Cardinals never interviewed Reid. He quickly made a deal with the Chiefs, and has guided them to five consecutive AFC title games and three Super Bowls in the last four years.

In this instance, the Cardinals handled rejection well. They hired Bruce Arians, who took them to the playoff twice in five years and has more wins than any other coach in franchise history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtEnI_0kWSum9r00

Cardinals quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

It could have been. Arians and former General Manager Steve Keim fell in love with Mahomes in the months before the 2017 draft. They were confident that Mahomes, or Deshaun Watson, would be available with the 13 th overall pick.

But the Chiefs were infatuated with Mahomes, too, and knew they had to trade ahead of the Cardinals to get him. They did, moving up to 10 th to take a franchise quarterback.

Watson was gone, too, by the 13 th pick, and the Cardinals took linebacker Haason Reddick.

It was a gross miscalculation by the Cardinals, who spent the next three years searching for their franchise quarterback.

How to watch: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game schedule, TV, announcers for Super Bowl 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryLmf_0kWSum9r00

Speaking of Reddick

He wrecked the 49ers in the NFC title game, finishing with two sacks, a tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble. Over the past three seasons, no NFL player has forced more fumbles.

Watching him rush off the edge, it’s hard to fathom that the Cardinals, and many other teams, thought Reddick’s future in the NFL was at inside linebacker.

The Cardinals tried him there. And tried. And tried some more. They finally moved him outside in 2020 and he responded with 12.5 sacks.

By then, however, it was obvious Reddick wanted to move on. The two sides were cordial, but the relationship was fractured. Reddick moved on to Carolina, collected 11 sacks and a big pay day from the Eagles in free agency.

He finished the regular season with 16 sacks, one of four Eagles with at least 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjQQc_0kWSum9r00

Speaking of pass rush

It’s pretty important in a passing league. The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks. The Chiefs were second with 55. Super Bowl 57 likely will come down to which offensive line protects the quarterback better.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, failed to adequately address their need at pass rusher a year ago. They finished with 36 sacks. Only two teams with fewer, Jacksonville and Cincinnati, made it to the playoffs.

Who is favored?: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds

Quarterback is pretty important, too

And all the better if that quarterback is young. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is 24 and in his third season. Mahomes is 27 and his sixth.

Hurts is an MVP contender this season and still playing under his rookie contract. That’s helped the Eagles build a deep and talented roster around him.

The Chiefs did the same thing before signing Mahomes to an extension three years ago, after his third season.

The Cardinals have failed to do the same with Kyler Murray, who signed a $230 million extension last summer, after his third season. The Cardinals need upgrades throughout the roster and have only one more year before Murray’s cap number leaps from $16 million to almost $52 million.

The failure to build around Murray, and his regression this season, are why Keim is no longer the general manager and Kliff Kingsbury no longer the coach.

Experience means something

The playoffs served as a reminder that experience matters when it comes to choosing a head coach. Kingsbury had never worked at the NFL level and needed Keim’s help on the first order of business for a new coach: hiring a staff.

It’s not a surprise that the candidates the Cardinals are interviewing to replace Kingsbury have extensive NFL backgrounds.

Hiring someone with Reid’s pedigree, or Sean Payton’s , is hard, especially for the Cardinals, who have lost at least 10 games in 18 of their 35 seasons in Arizona.

But identifying, hiring and then supporting someone with no previous head coaching experience shouldn’t be as hard as the Cardinals have made it look over the years.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni worked 13 years as an NFL assistant before becoming a head coach for the first time. Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor spent six years as an NFL assistant. The 49ers Kyle Shanahan was an NFL assistant for 15 years before becoming a head coach.

The Cardinals tried the out-of-the-box route by hiring Kingsbury. All that did was remind us how handy boxes can be sometimes.

Who wins Super Bowl 57?: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missed opportunities make Super Bowl 57 sour for Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Tom Brady Retirement: QB Had Surprising Plan Entering Offseason

Tom Brady’s team learned about his retirement decision just two hours before the rest of us. Brady informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday that he was calling it a career, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The quarterback publicly announced his retirement in a social media video posted at 8:12 a.m.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster

Many people thought that Tom Brady was going to keep playing in 2023 and were therefore surprised by his Wednesday announcement that he is retiring. Perhaps had everyone listened to what Brady said on his most recent podcast about broadcasting, they wouldn’t have been so surprised. Brady spoke about broadcasting during the Monday episode of... The post Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 Tom Brady backup plans for every team that was interested

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. Brady will go down as arguably the best to ever sling it. But where do interested parties go from here?. While we all wish Tom Brady the best in his retirement, the initial reaction from fans of the Buccaneers, Raiders, 49ers and Patriots is simple — where do we go from here?
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Here are the worst QB performances in Super Bowl history

For every quarterback that lifts the Lombardi Trophy, there is one walking off the Super Bowl field in defeat. Through 56 editions of the game, some signal callers have made that woeful walk after truly dismal performances. Between interceptions, fumbles and incompletions, some quarterback outings got out of hand on...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade

With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These Arizona artists, brands created exclusive NFL merch for 2023 Super Bowl

The NFL has collaborated with four Arizona-born brands to create a unique Super Bowl 57 merchandise collection that fans can shop online and in person. Phoenix-based artist Ashley Macias, Crow Nation member and bead artist Elias Jade Not Afraid, lifestyle brand Manor and Diné- and Chicana-owned fashion label OXDX were selected to be part of Origins: An NFL Collection. This is a "grassroots merchandise collaboration program to celebrate the cultural richness of NFL event host cities and the design talent sprouting from those communities," according to the NFL’s news release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy