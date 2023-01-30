ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ECS parts ways with state champion football coach Trey Adams

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ot0DX_0kWSulH800

Evangelical Christian School state champion football coach Trey Adams is out after four seasons, the school announced in a release Monday morning.

"We thank Coach Adams for his contributions to the ECS advancement, alumni and football programs," said Braxton Brady, head of school, in the release. "We pray for the very best in his future endeavors."

Adams compiled a 32-14 record during his four seasons at ECS. In his first season, he led the Eagles to a 13-1 record and a region and state championship title in 2019. The Eagles won a second straight region championship in 2020.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING:Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban was at Lake Cormorant to visit top recruit

ALL-METRO FOOTBALL 2022:Meet The Commercial Appeal's All-Metro high school football team for 2022

This past season, the Eagles finished 4-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Silverdale Baptist, 27-23. ECS made the playoffs all four seasons under Adams and went to the state semifinals in 2020.

Brady added in the release that the school will immediately begin its search for the school's next football coach.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."
CINCINNATI, OH
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy