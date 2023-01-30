ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball walk-on Kidd Brizek enters transfer portal

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DveY_0kWSujVg00

Tennessee basketball walk-on Kidd Brizek entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UT spokesperson confirmed to Knox News on Monday.

Brizek did not play for UT this season. The 6-foot-6, 194-pound freshman chose to walk on at Tennessee after playing at Powdersville High School in South Carolina. He averaged 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as a high school senior.

Tennessee has a notable number of walk-ons this season. UT has guards Kent Gilbert, Evan Shiflet, and Isaiah Sulack. It also has forwards Colin Coyne and Alec Kegler.

No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) plays at Florida (12-9, 5-3) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The Vols won four straight games since a Jan. 14 loss to Kentucky.

bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN
