Hawks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Trae Young has been ruled out, while Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are available.

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Oregon.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Hawks have ruled out Tyrese Martin and Donovan Williams, while their best player (Trae Young) is questionable due to an ankle injury.

As for the Trail Blazers, they will be without Justice Winslow, Greg Brown III and Ibou Badji.

Veterans Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Hawks come into the matchup as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 120-113 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Saturday night.

On the road, the Hawks have gone 12-14 in the 26 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (as the eighth seed) to the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but a solid 13-11 in the 24 games they have hosted at home in Oregon.

On Saturday night, they lost 123-105 (at home) to the Toronto Raptors.

Last season, the Trail Blazers dealt with injuries and missed the NBA Playoffs.

Currently, they are only 1.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).