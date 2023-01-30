ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Athlete of the Week poll: Jan. 30

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-28. Athletes for all in-season sports are eligible.

Last week, Menendez basketball player Dasani Newsome took home the honor, claiming 27% of the votes.

The News-Journal and Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

Voting will close at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Basketball

Bryce Gee, Beachside: The junior had 29 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Fernandina Beach.

Sophia Iskander, Beachside: The sophomore tallied 27 points in a win over Palatka.

Haylee Morelli, Trinity Christian: In three victories, Morelli put up 42, 29 and 36 points.

Myles Simmons, St. Augustine: The junior dropped 24 points in a win over Tocoi Creek.

Soccer

Ryan Chacon, Nease: The junior put forth two goals and an assist in a shutout of First Coast.

Kaitlyn Herb, Spruce Creek: Herb scored all five of the Hawks’ goals in a win over DeLand.

Gianna Jansen, Menendez: The senior put up a hat trick in a blowout of Parker.

Weightlifting

Helena Perez-Montoya, Atlantic: Perez-Montoya, a second-year lifter, was the runner-up in Olympic lifting as the Sharks won their second consecutive district championship in the Olympic division.

Morgan Pratt, Ponte Vedra: Pratt, a senior, grabbed first place in Olympic and traditional in the 139-pound weight class at the district meet.

Wrestling

Aidan Hubbell, Tocoi Creek: Hubbell finished atop the 106-pound weight class and scored 28 team points at the Paxon Invitational.

Timothy McLean, Matanzas: McLean placed first in the 106-pound weight class and racked up 28 team points at the Flagler Rotary Tournament.

Erin Rizzuto, Ponte Vedra: Rizzuto placed first in the 115-pound weight class and scored 27.5 team points at the Lady Rams Tournament of Champions.

Ethan Vugman, Bartram Trail: Vugman took first in the 126-pound weight class and scored 32 team points at the Flagler Rotary Tournament.

